Inter vs Porto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Inter against Porto on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Inter will take on Porto in the first leg of their 2022-23 Champions League round of 16 tie at San Siro on Wednesday.

Simone Inzaghi's men progressed as runners-up from Group C after relegating Barcelona to the third spot which knocked the Catalan giants out of the Champions League. They are a distant second in Serie A, behind leaders Napoli, but head into this fixture on the back of a comfortable 3-1 win over Udinese.

Meanwhile, Porto finished on top of Group B with four wins in six matches.

Sergio Conceicao's men are also having a terrific run in their domestic competitions winning their last 10 matches. In fact, their unbeaten run currently stands at 22 matches as they have not lost since October. They will be looking to upset the Italian outfit and take a positive result away to Portugal given the form that they are in.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Inter vs Porto date and kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Porto Date: February 22, 2023 Kick-off time 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET / 1.30am IST (Feb 23) Venue: San Siro

How to watch Inter vs Porto on TV & live stream online

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the Champions League match on BT Sport 2 and BT app/website.

In the United States (US), the match can be streamed online on Paramount+.

In India, the match can be watched on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD and streamed on Sony LIV.

Inter squad and team news

Inter have a fully fit squad barring an injured Joaquin Correa. They are likely to set themselves up in a 3-5-2 with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez upfront.

Inter possible XI: Onana; Skriniar, Bastoni, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Dimarco; Lukaku, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz. Defenders Skriniar, Bastoni, De Vrij, Acerbi, D'Ambrosio, Fontanarosa, Dimarco, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti. Midfielders Brozovic, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dumfries, Gosens, Mkhitaryan. Forwards Martinez, Lukaku, Dzeko.

Porto squad and team news

Porto will be out Evanilson, Otavio, Fabio Cardoso, Gabriel Veron and Francisco Meixedo. Meanwhile, Mateus Uribe and Galeno are doubtful along with Toni Martinez who went down during their last outing against Rio Ave.

Porto possible XI: Costa; Mario, Pepe, Carmo, Sanusi; Franco, Eustaquio, Grujic, Pepe; Taremi, Namaso

Position Players Goalkeepers Costa, Ramos, Samuel. Defenders Carmo, Pepe, Marcano, Sanusi, Wendell, Mario, Manafa, Conceicao. Midfielders Grujic, Eustaquio, Costa, Folha, Franco, Pepe. Forwards Andrade, Borges, Taremi, Namaso.