Inter vs Parma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Serie A heavyweights Inter will take on second-division side Parma in a round of 16 Coppa Italia clash at the San Siro on Tuesday.
Inter are defending champions and should they play to their potential, the Nerazzurri can progress to the quarter-finals without much trouble. However, they have been inconsistent this season and after beating Serie A leaders Napoli, they could only eke out a draw against Monza, a newly-promoted side, at Stadio Brianteo on Saturday.
On the other hand, Parma beat Salernitana and Bari to reach this stage. They are in the sixth spot in Serie B and head into this fixture off the back of a draw against Venezia. It remains a tall order for Parma to get the better of Inter but if they can cause an upset it would be their first last-eight appearance in the tournament for eight seasons.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.
Inter vs Parma date & kick-off time
Game:
Inter vs Parma
Date:
January 10, 2023
Kick-off:
3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm BST / 1:30 am IST (Jan 11)
Venue:
San Siro, Milan
How to watch Inter vs Parma on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
In the UK, the clash can be watched live on Viaplay Sports 1 with live streaming available on Viaplay UK.
In India, there will be no live telecast of the match.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
UK
Viaplay Sports 1
Viaplay UK
India
NA
NA
Inter team news and squad
Inter will miss Marcelo Brozovic with a calf injury and Dalbert with a ligament issue. Simone Inzaghi is likely to make several changes to the starting XI he selected against Monza over the weekend.
Angel Correa might be handed rare minutes along with others like Robin Gosens and Kristjan Asslani.
Possible Inter XI: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Di Marco; Dumfries, Gagliardini, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Correa, Lukaku
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Onana, Cordaz, Handanovic
Defenders
Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni
Midfielders
Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella
Forwards
Martinez, Dzeko, Correa, Lukaku.
Parma team news and squad
Parma will miss legendary keeper Gianluigi Buffon with a hamstring issue. They are also without Elias Cobbaut, Gabriel Charpentier, Daniel Ansaldi and Valentin Mihaila due to various injuries.
Possible Parma XI: Chichizola; Del Prato, Osorio, Valenti, Oosterwolde; Man, Sohm, Bernabe, Juric, Tutino; Vazquez
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Chichizola, Corvi, Borriello, Santurro
Defenders
Valenti, Osorio, Balogh, Romagnoli, Circati, Oosterwolde, Zagaritis, Del Prato, Coulibaly.
Midfielders
Sohm, Juric, Bernabe, Estevez, Camara, Hainut, Buayi-Kiala, Vazquez, Man, Tutino.
Forwards
Benedycyzak, Inglese, Bonny, Sits.