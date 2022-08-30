Inter vs Cremonese: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch the Serie A clash between Inter and Cremonese on TV in the United Kingdom and United States

Inter will be looking to bounce back from defeat in Serie A when they welcome Cremonese to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday.

Simeone Inzaghi's men were struck by a 3-1 loss to Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico, with Lautaro Martinez's strike going in vein, resulting in the Nerazzurri slipping down the seventh in the table.

But Cremonese are without anything to show after three consecutive defeats, last going down 2-1 against Torino at the Stadio Giovanni Zini, while the hosts will fancy their chances against a side who have just one win from their last 11 meetings in the fixture.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Inter vs Cremonese date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Cremonese Date: August 30, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

How to watch Inter vs Cremonese on TV & live stream online

For viewers in UK, the tie between Inter and Cremonese can be watched live on BT Sport 8 and BT Sports Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In the US, Serie A games can be watched on ESPN+ and the ESPN app throughout the 2022-23 season.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 8 BT Player U.S. ESPN+ ESPN app

Inter squad and team news

Dalbert and Gabriel Brazao are not set to return yet, while Romelu Lukaku will also miss the tie and possibly the weekend's Milan derby as well because of a thigh injury.

Lautaro Martinez is back in form, having ended a five-game streak without finding the back of the net with goals in back-to-back games. Edin Dzeko will join the Argentine in attack.

Inter possible XI: Handanovic; Bastoni, De Vrij, Skriniar; Dimarco, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Barella, Dumfries; Martinez, Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers Cordaz, Handanovic, Onana Defenders Bastoni, Bellanova, Darmian, De Vrij, Dalbert, Dimarco, Dumfries, Skriniar, Zanotti Midfielders Agoume, Asllani, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Casadei, Fonseca, Gagliardini, Gianelli, Gosens, Mkhitaryan Forwards Correa, Dzeko, Lukaku, Martinez, Salcedo

Cremonese squad and team news

Cremonese left-back Leonardo Sernicola looks good for a start after a cameo appearance off the bench in which he scored.

Gonzalo Escalante also seemed to have given a good account of himself to retain his place in the XI following serving his ban.

Cremonese possible XI: Radu; Aiwu, Bianchetti, Vasquez; Baez, Pickel, Escalante, Valeri; Dessers, Zanimacchia, Okereke