Inter training ground fight! Romelu Lukaku has to separate Andre Onana & Marcelo Brozovic as Nerazzurri prepare for Benfica Champions League clash

Andre Onana and Marcelo Brozovic had to be separated by Romelu Lukaku after almost coming to blows in training.

  • Inter preparing for UCL quarter-final second leg
  • Hold 2-0 advantage over Benfica
  • But training ground clash a distraction

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nerazzurri players were taking part in a rondo when Onana put in a late challenge on Brozovic. The midfielder reacted angrily, kicking a towel in his team-mates direction, before the pair squared up. Members of the Inter were quick to break up the scrap, though, with Romelu Lukaku taking a leading role in the aftermath, along with veteran defender Danilo D'Ambrosio.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Training ground spats of this nature are common in football and none of the coaches giving the session looked unduly concerned. Still, they will be hoping that the incident does not disrupt their preparations ahead of a huge Champions League quarter-final second leg against Benfica.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? They enter their quarter-final contest in a strong position, having triumphed 2-0 in the first leg. Simone Inzaghi will be desperate for his players to see the job through at San Siro on Wednesday.

