Inter's Bastoni: I want to be as fit as Perisic but he eats a lot of really weird stuff

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni says that team-mate Ivan Perisic is really fit because he eats "weird stuff".

Perisic, 33, has been a mainstay in the Inter starting XI this season, featuring in 48 games in all competitions and pitching in with nine goals.

Two of those goals came in Inter's 4-2 victory against Juventus in the Coppa Italia final after extra time, and he then got another assist as they beat Cagliari 3-1 on Sunday in Serie A.

What has Bastoni said about Perisic?

Bastoni believes that Perisic's form may be down to what he eats, but the 23-year-old was not interested in copying his diet when he found out what it consists of.

Bastoni told DAZN: "Even in training he is always strong, at dinner I asked him what he ate because I would have eaten the same thing too. But it was bread, turkey and avocado, weird stuff, so I avoided it.

"Ivan is a great professional to follow as an example, he played 120 minutes in the Coppa Italia and he was better [against Cagliari on Sunday] than he was on Wednesday."

What does the future hold for Perisic?

Perisic's contract at Inter expires at the end of the season.

The Croatia international could be set to leave San Siro at the end of the season as he criticised the club after the Coppa Italia success for the lack of news regarding a contract exension.

A move to the Premier League could be his next destination, with Chelsea and Newcastle said to be interested in snapping him this summer.

