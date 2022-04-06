Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain has denied his father's claims that he will retire at the end of the season.

The striker's father, Jorge, said this week that his son will call time on his career at the end of the calendar year.

The 34-year-old's contract expires in December, but the MLS team have an option to extend his stay for another 12 months.

What has been said?

Higuain says his father misunderstood him and insists he will be the one to reveal when he has decided to hang up his boots.

"It was a misunderstanding he had with me," Higuain told reporters on Wednesday.

"I never told him I was retiring. He misspoke, and that can happen, but this is very far from reality.

"I am focused on my club, on fulfilling my contract and when the time comes, if that decision is made, I will be the one communicating it, only me."

The Argentina international admitted that the time to bring an end to his playing days is approaching, but he is not thinking about it just yet.

"Obviously, I’m close to that time in which I’ll stop playing football, but that’s not on my mind at the moment," he added.

"What’s on my mind is fulfilling my contract and then I will analyse how I feel and I will sit down with the club to make the best decision.

"Right now I feel good and I just wanted to clarify this, and when the time comes it will be me that communicates my decision."

How has Higuain performed in MLS?

Higuain joined Inter Miami from Juventus in September 2020.

He has made 44 appearances for the club overall and scored 15 goals. This season he has struck twice in five MLS matches, with his side taking just one point from those games.

Higuain made the switch to MLS following a glittering career in Europe.

He was snapped up by Real Madrid from River Plate in 2007 and went on to win three La Liga titles over his six years with the club.

Higuain then left to join Napoli, where he spent three years, scoring 91 goals in 146 games before Juventus came calling.

The striker claimed three Serie A crowns and reached the Champions League final with the Bianconeri, while he also took in loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea during his time with the Turin club.

