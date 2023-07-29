'Night with friends' - Inter Miami star Lionel Messi & wife Antonela Roccuzzo enjoy dinner with David & Victoria Beckham and Sergio Busquets

Lionel Messi along with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo enjoyed dinner with David and Victoria Beckham and Inter Miami teammate Sergio Busquets.

Messi dines out with Beckham and Busquets

Were accompanied by their partners

Messi scored thrice in two matches for Inter Miami

WHAT HAPPENED? The three superstars were clicked dining out at the Gekko sushi steakhouse in Brickell, Miami. They were accompanied by their partners Antonella Roccuzzo, Victoria Beckham and Busquets' girlfriend Elena Galera.

THE GOSSIP: Inter Miami pulled off a massive transfer coup this summer by signing Messi on a free transfer and Beckham recently spoke about how it took 10 years to finally bring Messi to the MLS. While Messi is yet to make his league debut, he has already scored three goals in two Leagues Cup appearances against Cruz Azul and Atlanta United.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI? The Argentine star could be next seen in action on August 1 in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup round of 32 clash.