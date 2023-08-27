'I just catch myself watching him' - Inter Miami defender admits he struggles to stay focused when playing with Lionel Messi

Kamal Miller has jokingly admitted that he drifts into simply watching Messi play instead of sticking to his own defensive responsibilities.

Messi continues to deliver

Defender distracted by brilliance

Gets caught watching veteran

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi lit up the MLS again on Saturday, netting a wonderful goal after he came on as second-half substitute and securing three points away at New York Red Bulls. Miller, who started in the middle of Inter Miami's back three, has praised his team-mate but did say that the sheer presence of Messi can be distracting.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the Heron's win, Miller said: "I just catch myself watching him instead of picking up on my assignment. It's tough to stay focused when you have such a great presence."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has done superbly well since making the move from PSG earlier this transfer window. He's helped players such as Miller secure a trophy, the Leagues Cup, as well as propelling them to another final in the U.S Open Cup. They currently lie second to bottom in the Eastern Conference but Messi has totally changed the image of the club, simply by just being there.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Next matches MLS MIA NSH Info MLS NE NYR Info

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MILLER? Fortunately for the Canadian defender, he'll be taking to the field with Messi plenty more times during the Argentine's stint in the MLS. Next up for them is a home fixture against Nashville on August 31.