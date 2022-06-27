Inter CEO Marotta offers updates on possible Lukaku, Dybala and Skriniar transfers

The Italian club is prepared for a busy summer of transfers

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has offered updates on possible deals involving Romelu Lukaku, Paulo Dybala and Milan Skriniar.

It's setting up to be a busy summer for Inter, who could add two key players to the attack as they look to reclaim the Serie A title from rivals AC Milan.

The club may, however, lose a vital attacker in Skriniar before the summer is over.

Marotta's update on Lukaku and Dybala

Inter look set to bring back Lukaku, with Chelsea set to receive an €8m loan fee with the potential to earn more through performance-related add-ons.

Dybala, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with Inter as he departs Juventus upon the expiration of his contract with the club.

"We have done many surveys, but now we are in the phase in which we have to make a decision and try to formalize the operations," Marotta said at an award ceremony on Tuesday.

"For Dybala, I do not hide the fact that we have met its representatives. We need to carry out surveys and explore new paths, among these there is everything. Now with Dybala, to reach a conclusion, there must be important meetings. To date, we have not reached any agreement."

Regarding Lukaku, Marotta added: "We have to thank the availability of the presidency and the owners. I hope it can be closed, not in a few hours, but a few days.

"We cannot make it official yet: he is a returning player who has done very well with us and we are happy to bring him home."

Skriniar on his way to PSG?

Skriniar, who has been at the heart of Inter's defence since 2017, has been linked with a summer departure.

He's reportedly a target of PSG, but Marotta says nothing is decided just yet.

"We will evaluate calmly," he said. "We never want to give up on one of our players unless he comes to ask for the transfer.

"On him, as with our other players, there's interest from several teams."

