Revealed: Inter waiting until Andre Onana sale to Manchester United is complete before making improved offer for Chelsea's £40-rated Romelu Lukaku

Inter are planning on making an improved offer for Romelu Lukaku but are waiting until Andre Onana's move to Manchester United goes through first.

Inter preparing new Lukaku bid

Will wait for Onana to leave first

Goalkeeper expected to join Man Utd

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serie A side are determined to bring the Chelsea striker to San Siro on a permanent basis after his loan spell ended this summer. The Times reports they hope to make a better offer after having a €30 million (£25.6m/$33m) bid turned down, but they need the cash injection from Onana's likely move to United, who have offered €50m (£43m/$54m) for the goalkeeper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku is said to have his heart set on a permanent switch to Inter, having already rejected a huge offer from Saudi Arabia. AC Milan and Juventus have both been in talks to sign the Belgian, too.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are demanding £40m ($51m) for the 30-year-old and do not regard the talks with Inter as serious because they are not willing to lower their asking price. The report states that the Nerazzurri will make an improved bid for him once Onana is gone and they hope to sign Yann Sommer from Bayern Munich to replace the goalkeeper.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)GettyImages

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? The striker will hope to have his future resolved as soon as possible. It's not yet clear whether he will join Chelsea on their upcoming pre-season tour to the United States.