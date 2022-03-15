Former Asante Kotoko defender Samuel Inkoom believes he will deserve no blame should he seal a proposed move to rival club Hearts of Oak.

The 32-year-old has been on the search for a new club since leaving Georgian outfit Torpedo Kutaisi earlier this year.

News about an imminent transfer to Hearts surfaced earlier this week after he was spotted training with the club.

“Don't blame me for my proposed Hearts of Oak move, Asante Kotoko CEO feels big to call me," Inkoom told Onua FM.

“Asante Kotoko fans should blame their CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, not me.”

After rumours of Inkoom’s training spell with Hearts emerged, club spokesman Opare Larbi Addo moved to confirm the reports in an interview with Pure FM, saying: “Samuel Inkoom is at the Hearts of Oak training ground. He's training with the team and the technical handlers are looking at him.

“Hearts will sign him if he impresses the coaches. Sulley Muntari passed through the same process before he was signed."

Should Inkoom join Hearts, he will become the second former Ghana star to transfer to the Phobians, following in the footsteps of erstwhile Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari.

In a recent interview, the defender expressed openness to returning to the Ghana Premier League for the first time since 2009, citing the Muntari attraction among his reasons.

“It is possible I will play in the Ghana Premier League [again] because I just finished my contract with my club in Georgia. I am now back home [in Ghana],” Inkoom, who starred for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, told Connect FM.

“A lot of local clubs have sent in offers but in the end, I will have to decide with my agent, but I believe a comeback to Ghana is very possible because that is where I started.

“For me, it’s not only about the money. Though the money is important because nobody will want to work and not be paid at the end of the day, the major focus is to put our local league on the map.

“Look at the crowd Sulley Muntari pulled in Tamale.”

Last year, Inkoom revealed discussions with Nana Yaw for a possible Kotoko return before opting to look elsewhere after being unimpressed by the financial offer.

The Kumasi-based side and rivals Hearts are the two biggest clubs in Ghana, sharing 43 league titles between them.