Injury blow for Sheffield United as Mousset limps off against Manchester United

The Senegal prospect saw his night come to a premature end following a knock suffered against the Red Devils at Old Trafford

Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset limped out of Wednesday’s Premier League match against Manchester United after suffering an injury.

Midway in the first half of the English topflight encounter, the 24-year-old walked off the field after failing to shake off some sort of knock to his right leg.

Against the Red Devils, the Blades were hoping to bounce back from Sunday’s woeful loss at St. James' Park where they bowed 3-0 to Newcastle United.

More teams

However, they got an indication of what to expect when Anthony Martial handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men a seventh minute lead. The Frenchman fired past goalkeeper Simon Moore from close range after converting Marcus Rashford’s cross.

He doubled the hosts’ lead in the 44th minute thanks to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Wan-Bissaka collected the ball on the right flank and dropped his should to beat Enda Stevens before teeing up Martial.

Mousset, who was Chris Wilder’s brightest attacking option was replaced by Oliver McBurnie early in the second half, while Sander Berge came in for Oliver Norwood who was only injured.

United went three goals up in the 73rd minute as Martial completed his treble – his first ever for the former English champions.

Defeat for the Bramall Lane giants could see them drop from the eighth position they currently occupy having accrued 44 points from 31 outings so far.

Mousset joined Sheffield from Bournemouth on a three-year contract for a club-record fee in the region of £10m. He boasts of five league goals in 26 English league outings played so far.

Born to a Senegalese father and a French mother, the striker is eligible to represent Senegal at senior level despite featuring for the Europeans at the U20 and U21 levels.

In a recent chat with Goal, he expressed his willingness to play for the Teranga Lions if called up by coach Aliou Cisse.

Article continues below

“It is true that I have always been attracted to Senegal. I don't watch a lot of football, but when Senegal play I am always in front of my TV. I support them like crazy,” Mousset told Goal.

“The story with the French team is not over because I don't have a selection yet, but if Senegal called me I would say yes.”