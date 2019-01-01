Injury blow for Cameroon with Feudjio set to miss Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier

The Indomitable Lionesses are due to face the Cosafa giants in an Olympic qualifier but may miss the services of the midfielder

Raissa Feudjio is doubtful for Cameroon's clash with Zambia in the Tokyo 2020 Caf Olympic Qualifier after suffering a knee injury in Tenerife's 1-0 win over Real Betis on November 24, 2020.

The Indomitable Lionesses are expected to resume their bid to clinch a spot in next year's Olympic Games against the Copper Queens in the two-legged final qualifying round next January.

Feudjio has been a key figure in the impressive outings of Alain Djeumfa's team in the ongoing African qualifying series, but the latest incident could see the Central Africans miss her services.

The 24-year-old has featured prominently in the opening nine matches before suffering from an injury in David Amaral's side, who are placed ninth with 13 points from 10 matches this season.

Earlier this week, Tenerife released an update on Feudjio's health situation, with a troubling notice she could be out for months.

⚽💙 🤞 Nuestra jugadora Raissa Feudjio causará baja varios meses tras sufrir una lesión de rodilla el pasado 24 de noviembre. ¡Mucho ánimo! #UDGTenerife #VíveloconNosotras pic.twitter.com/prkvgHGKsL — UDG Tenerife Egatesa (@UDGTenerife) December 4, 2019

And another source close to the player disclosed to Goal, the injury which was her first since arriving in Spain in the summer of 2018, could keep the Cameroon international out for at least two months.

Djeumba is keen to lead the country to the Olympic women's football event for the first time since 2012 after he led them to back-to-back Women's World Cup Last 16 rounds.

However, Feudjio's injury will certainly be a huge blow in Cameroon's bid to avoid missing out on the Olympics again.

The Cameroon coach will also monitor the recovery progress of his midfielder for a possibility of having her available for the crucial meeting with Bruce Mwape's side if the tie is moved as speculated to March.