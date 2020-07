Injury blow for Aston Villa as Elmohamady limps off against Arsenal

The Egypt international saw his night come to a premature end following a knock suffered against the Gunners at Villa Park

Aston Villa’s Ahmed Elmohamady limped out of Tuesday’s Premier League match against Arsenal after suffering an injury.

10 minutes into the encounter, the Egypt international went down with a muscle injury after pulling up without any contact – with medics attending to him.

14' | Elmo has received some treatment after picking up an early knock, but he looks okay to continue for now...



[0-0] #AVLARS #AVFC pic.twitter.com/qYMEeAGXxv — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 21, 2020

However, he did not return to the field after the water break as Dean Smith replaced the 32-year-old with Frederic Guilbert.

Nevertheless, the setback did not hinder the Claret and Blue Army from taking the lead through Mahmoud Ibrahim ‘Trezeguet’ in the 27th minute.

Conor Hourihane's corner kick drifted unconstrained towards the back post where Trezeguet was on hand to firmly thump a volley past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.