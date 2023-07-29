More trouble for Norway! Injured star striker Ada Hegerberg ruled out of must-win final Women's World Cup group game against the Philippines

Norway have been dealt a major blow with striker Ada Hegerberg ruled out of their crucial final World Cup group stage game against the Philippines.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hegerberg pulled out of Norway's last match against Switzerland just before kick-off, and is now ruled out for the game against the Philippines - a match they need to win to qualify from their group.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We knew it could be a possibility," said manager Hege Riise in a press conference. "The medical staff have worked to see if this was possible. It turned out today that it was not.

"The rest of us have prepared as best we can for what we have to do and the group has handled it very well.

"We are continuing the rehabilitation with a view to getting Ada ready to play for the next match, if we continue in the tournament."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Norway need to win against the Phillipines and hope either Switzerland or New Zealand win in the other match. Furthermore, they need to manage a three-goal swing over the Swiss in order to make it through. They have endured a nightmarish tournament so far, with drama on and off the pitch.

WHAT NEXT FOR HEGERBERG? Should Norway advance to the latter stages, then they'll be hoping the first winner of the Ballon d'Or will be fit to lead the line.