Infantino questions Afcon and whether African football is improving

The Fifa president wants the biennial showpiece to be held every four years on the continent

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has suggested the Africa Cup of Nations be held quadrennially, a change from the competition’s current form.

Africa’s biggest showpiece takes place every two years, with the most recent in Egypt last year and the next edition billed for Cameroon in 2021.

However, the Swiss supremo proposed an alternative opinion while speaking at a Caf seminar in Morocco.

More teams

"I propose to organise the Africa Cup of Nations every four years rather than two years," the Fifa President suggested.

"The Africa Cup of Nations generates twenty times less than the Euros. Having a CAN every two years, is that good at the commercial level? Has this developed the infrastructure? Think about spending it every four years," Infantino told delegates in Rabat.

The seminar in the North African nation has focused on the development of infrastructure on the continent, and Infantino revealed three key areas Fifa and Caf are seeking to improve.

"We have to develop African solutions to African problems. We have identified three areas for intervention namely refereeing, infrastructure and competitions,” he disclosed.

"We have been talking about the development of African football for many years. Pele once said that an African team would win the Fifa World Cup, but this hasn't happened and it seems we are not making progress. Today must be the day we turn that page.

"I think it's time to stop talking about the development of African football, and take actions. No African team has won the World Cup. And there is an impression Africa is going backwards,"

The seminar will end on Saturday evening with the Caf Executive Committee expected to meet on Sunday.