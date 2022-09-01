When will the Indian Super League 2022-23 season start and finish? Teams, format & fixtures for new campaign

The Indian top-flight is set for a new play-off format and a longer calendar with the Super Cup to follow in April 2023

The 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season ended with a new champion in Hyderabad while Kerala Blasters finished runners-up for a record third time, while Jamshedpur won the ISL League Shield for the first time.

The 2022-23 edition of the competition comes with a promise of more thrill, action and drama as the teams are set to embark on their fresh campaigns, and will also be special in lieu of fans returning to the stadiums after a gap of the ISL being played behind closed doors for two seasons.

As the matchdays will be scheduled between Thursday and Sunday, GOAL brings you everything that you need to know about the new ISL season.

When will the Indian Super League 2022-23 season start?

The 2022-23 ISL season starts on October 7, 2022 with last season's runners-up Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal to play the opener.

To put that into perspective, Kerala Blasters have played the curtain-raiser against ATK or ATK Mohun Bagan (since the last two terms) since the 2017-18 season, making East Bengal the southern side's new opponent in the first game of the season for the first time since NorthEast United in 2016.

What is the new play-off format for the Indian Super League 2022-23 season?

Starting this season, the ISL play-offs will be held differently as the top two teams in the regular season will automatically qualify for the semi-finals while the teams finishing between third and sixth will feature in a single-leg playoff to determine the other two semi-finalists.

When will the Indian Super League 2022-23 season finish?

The matchday of the regular season will take place between February 23-26, 2023 before the play-offs, semi-finals and final are held in March 2023.

Which teams are involved in Indian Super League 2022-23?

Once again, 11 teams will compete in the 2022-23 Indian Super League season with no promotion and relegation for this season as well.