2011-2020: How many matches have the Indian men's football team played in the last 10 years?
The Indian football team recently played two international friendly matches on September 2 and 5 against Nepal in Nepal in the ongoing FIFA international window. While the Blue Tigers drew the first tie 1-1, they managed to beat the Gorkhalis 2-1 in the second friendly.
Till September 5, 2021, the India team has so far played seven international matches in the 2021 calendar year which includes four friendlies and three 20 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint-qualifiers. They won two, drew three and have lost two games.
With five nations participating in the upcoming SAFF Championship (Bhutan has refrained from participating due to travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Pakistan FA remains suspended by FIFA since April 7, 2021, due to third-party interference), the Indian team is guaranteed to play four more matches taking their total tally to 11 matches in 2021.
In the last 10 years, India on an average have played 12 international matches in every calendar year except for 2020 when they did not play a single game due to the restrictions imposed in the country due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most number of matches they played in one calendar year was in 2016. After the Asian Cup 2011, the Blue Tigers appeared in 16 international matches, which included friendlies, AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers, 2014 World Cup qualifiers and the SAFF Championship.
The least number of matches they played in a year was in 2014 when they played only two international friendlies. Dutch coach Wim Koevermans was in charge of the national team back then. India has often participated in tournaments like Nehru Cup, Kings Cup, Intercontinental Cup etc.
Let's find out how many matches have India played in each calendar year in the last 10 years.
How many international matches have India played in the last 10 years?
2011
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 21
|India 3-0 Chinese Taipei
|AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers
|March 23
|Pakistan 1-3 India
|AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers
|March 25
|Turkmenistan 1-1 India
|AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers
|July 10
|Maldives 1-1 India
|International friendly
|July 23
|UAE 3-0 India
|2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
|July 28
|India 2-2 UAE
|2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
|August 21
|Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 India
|International friendly
|August 24
|Guyana 2-1 India
|International friendly
|November 13
|India 1-1 Malaysia
|International friendly
|November 16
|India 3-2 Malaysia
|International friendly
|November 29
|India 0-5 Zambia
|International friendly
|December 3
|India 1-1 Afghanistan
|2011 SAFF Championship
|December 5
|India 5-0 Bhutan
|2011 SAFF Championship
|December 7
|India 3-0 Sri Lanka
|2011 SAFF Championship
|December 9
|India 3-1 Maldives
|2011 SAFF Championship
|December 11
|India 4-0 Afghanistan
|2011 SAFF Championship
|Total matches
|16
2012
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 23
|Oman 5-1 India
|International friendly
|February 27
|Azerbaijan 3-0 India
|International friendly
|March 9
|India 0-2 Tajikistan
|2012 AFC Challenge Cup
|Match 11
|Philippines 2-0 India
|2012 AFC Challenge Cup
|March 13
|North Korea 4-0 India
|2012 AFC Challenge Cup
|August 22
|India 2-1 Syria
|2012 Nehru Cup
|August 25
|India 3-0 Maldives
|2012 Nehru Cup
|August 28
|India 0-0 Nepal
|2012 Nehru Cup
|November 31
|India 0-1 Cameroon
|2012 Nehru Cup
|September 2
|India 5-4 (2-2) Cameroon
|2012 Nehru Cup
|October 16
|Singapore 2-0 India
|International friendly
|Total matches
|11
2013
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 6
|India 2-4 Palestine
|International friendly
|March 2
|India 2-1 Chinese Taipei
|2014 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers
|March 4
|India 4-0 Guam
|2014 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers
|March 6
|Myanmar 1-0 India
|2014 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers
|August 14
|Tajikistan 3-0 India
|International friendly
|September 1
|India 1-0 Pakistan
|2013 SAFF Championship
|September 3
|Bangladesh 1-1 India
|2013 SAFF Championship
|September 5
|Nepal 2-1 India
|2013 SAFF Championship
|September 9
|Maldives 0-1 India
|2013 SAFF Championship
|September 11
|Afghanistan 2-0 India
|2013 SAFF Championship
|November 15
|India 0-5 Zambia
|International friendly
|November 19
|India 1-1 Afghanistan
|2011 SAFF Championship
|Total matches
|12
2014
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 5
|India 2-2 Bangladesh
|International friendly
|October 6
|India 2-3 Palestine
|International friendly
|Total matches
|2
2015
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 12
|India 2-0 Nepal
|2018 World Cup Qualifier
|March 17
|Nepal 0-0 India
|2018 World Cup Qualifier
|June 11
|India 1-2 Oman
|2018 World Cup Qualifier
|June 16
|Guam 2-1 India
|2018 World Cup Qualifier
|August 31
|India 0-0 Nepal
|International friendly
|September 8
|India 0-3 Iran
|2018 World Cup Qualifier
|October 8
|Turkmenistan 2-1 India
|2018 World Cup Qualifier
|October 13
|Oman 3-0 India
|2018 World Cup Qualifier
|November 12
|India 1-0 Guam
|2018 World Cup Qualifier
|December 25
|India 2-0 Sri Lanka
|2015 SAFF Championship
|December 27
|India 4-1 Nepal
|2015 SAFF Championship
|December 31
|India 3-2 Maldives
|2015 SAFF Championship
|Total matches
|12
2016
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 3
|India 2-1 Afghanistan
|2015 SAFF Championship
|March 24
|Iran 4-0 India
|2018 World Cup Qualifier
|March 29
|India 1-2 Turkmenistan
|2018 World Cup Qualifier
|June 2
|Laos 0-1 India
|2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
|June 7
|India 6-1 Laos
|2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
|September 3
|India 4-1 Puerto Rico
|International friendly
|Total matches
|6
2017
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 22
|Cambodia 2-3 India
|International friendly
|March 28
|Myanmar 0-1 India
|2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
|June 6
|India 2-0 Nepal
|International friendly
|June 13
|India 1-0 Kyrgyz Republic
|2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
|August 19
|India 2-1 Mauritius
|Tri-Nation Series
|August 24
|India 1-1 St. Kitts and Navis
|Tri-Nation Series
|September 5
|Macau 0-2 India
|2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
|October 10
|India 4-1 Macau
|2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
|November 14
|India 2-2 Myanmar
|2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
|Total matches
|9
2018
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 27
|Kyrgyz Republic 2-1 India
|2019 Asian Cup Qualifier
|June 1
|India 5-0 Chinese Taipei
|Intercontinental Cup
|June 4
|India 3-0 Kenya
|Intercontinental Cup
|June 7
|India 1-2 New Zealand
|Intercontinental Cup
|June 10
|India 2-0 Kenya
|Intercontinental Cup
|September 5
|India 2-0 Sri Lanka
|2018 SAFF Championship
|September 9
|India 2-0 Maldives
|2018 SAFF Championship
|September 12
|India 3-1 Pakistan
|2018 SAFF Championship
|September 15
|Maldives 2-1 India
|2018 SAFF Championship
|October 13
|China 0-0 India
|International friendly
|November 17
|Jordan 2-1 India
|International friendly
|December 27
|Oman 0-0 India
|International friendly
|Total matches
|12
2019
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 6
|Thailand 1-4 India
|2019 Asian Cup
|January 10
|India 0-2 UAE
|2019 Asian Cup
|January 14
|India 0-1 Bahrain
|2019 Asian Cup
|June 5
|Curacao 3-1 India
|2019 King's Cup
|June 8
|India 1-0 Thailand
|2019 King's Cup
|July 7
|India 2-4 Tajikistan
|Intercontinental Cup
|July 13
|India 2-5 North Korea
|Intercontinental Cup
|July 16
|India 1-1 Syria
|Intercontinental Cup
|September 5
|India 1-2 Oman
|2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
|September 10
|Qatar 0-0 India
|2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
|October 15
|India 1-1 Bangladesh
|2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
|November 14
|Afghanistan 1-1 India
|2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
|November 19
|Oman 1-0 India
|2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
|Total matches
|13
2020
India did not play any match in 2020 due to the outbreak of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the travel restrictions related to it.