Indian Football: Joseba Beitia named Mohun Bagan Player of the Year

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the club will not be organizing a grand celebration of the ‘Mohun Bagan Day’ this year…

Mohun Bagan have named Spanish midfielder Joseba Beitia as their Player of The Year for the 2019-20 season.

The Spaniard was in excellent form throughout last season and played a crucial role in guiding the club to their second I-League title. Beitia played 16 matches during the campaign, scored three goals and provided three assists.

Sajal Bag, a member of the Mohun Bagan U-18 team has been named as the Best Youth Player of the season.

Every year, Mohun Bagan celebrate July 29 as ‘Mohun Bagan Day’ in a grand manner to commemorate the famous IFA Shield triumph over British regimental side East Yorkshire in 1911. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the club has decided against organizing a grand celebration.

The club’s highest honour, the ‘Mohun Bagan Ratna’, will be awarded to former Indian Hockey legend Gurbux Singh and former Bengal and Mohun Bagan Cricketer Palash Nandi.

The awards would be presented in person to the people who are in Kolkata. Those who are presently unavailable in Kolkata will be given the award later.

Here is the list of awardees in 2020:

Mohun Bagan Ratna

Shri Gurbux Singh (Hockey)

Shri Palash Nandi (Cricket)

Lifetime Achievement

1. Shri Ashok Kumar (Hockey)

2. Shri Pranab Ganguly (Football)

3. Shri Monoranjan Porel (Athletics)

Best Football Player (Senior)

Joseba Beitia

Best Youth Player

Sajal Bag (U18 team)