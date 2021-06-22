'Incomprehensible' - Cech fumes as Chelsea stars Mount & Chilwell self-isolate with England

The ex-Czech Republic international, who is now an advisor at Stamford Bridge, is puzzled as to why the Blues pair have been singled out

Petr Cech has added his voice to those questioning the logic behind Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell being forced to take in a period of self-isolation while away with England, with the former Chelsea goalkeeper branding that decision "incomprehensible".

Two current Blues stars have been ruled out of a Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic on Tuesday as they must stay away from the rest of Gareth Southgate's squad after coming into contact with Billy Gilmour - who has tested positive for Covid-19 - at the end of a meeting with Scotland at Wembley.

Questions have been asked as to why two men who have posted negative tests are having to sit out major international outings while those in the Scottish camp, who have been working alongside Gilmour on a daily basis, are free to continue going about their business.

What has been said?

Cech, who is now technical and performances advisor at Stamford Bridge, has posted on social media after learning that two of those he works with in west London are having to isolate for 10 days: "Please could someone help me understand how it is possible Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell - both with negative tests - have to isolate after they got in contact with Billy Gilmour while the entire Scottish team who shared the dressing room, hotel, coach and plane while travelling, doing room and meeting room is allowed to play the game without any problem because they returned with the required negative tests?

"What is the difference between them returning the same test results? It is incomprehensible."

The bigger picture

A statement from the England camp has read: "We can confirm that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount must isolate up to and including next Monday [28 June]. This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England.

"The pair were confirmed overnight as close contacts of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour after his positive Covid-19 test following last Friday’s match.

"Chilwell and Mount will isolate and train individually in private areas at England’s training base St George’s Park, with the rest of the squad returning there after tonight’s fixture against Czech Republic at Wembley.

"We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.

"The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

"Further tests will be carried out as and when appropriate."

England are already guaranteed a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 but are yet to determine when they will play next.

Topping their group would see them return to action on June 29, with Mount and Chilwell back in contention, but a runners-up finish would see them take to the field a day earlier without the Chelsea pair coming back into the fold.

