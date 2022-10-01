Inaki Williams scores, assists on return from Ghana duty as Athletic Bilbao rout Almeria

Ghana forward Inaki Williams scored and provided an assist as Athletic Bilbao hammered UD Almeria 4-0 in a La Liga fixture on Friday.

Inaki opened the floodgates with only 10 minutes played

He turned provider for Nico Williams' strike

Inaki has three goals already in La Liga

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old set the ball rolling for the Los Leones in the 10th minute after he raced clear to meet a cross from his brother Nico Williams and sneak the ball past Fernando Martinez.

Oihan Sancet then doubled Athletic's lead in the 17th minute for a 2-0 scoreline at the half-time break.

In the second period, Athletic continued to attack their visitors at San Mames Barria and it was Inaki, who turned the provider as he laid a neat pass to Nico to make it 3-0 in the 62nd minute.

Second-half substitute Mikel Vesga then powered home the fourth from the penalty spot in the 84th minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inaki has now scored three top-flight goals in this campaign and is ranked joint fifth in the goalscoring charts as well as being the team's top league scorer.

In fact, he has now scored in two successive La Liga appearances having found the back of the net in the 3-2 victory against Rayo Vallecano before the Fifa international break.

He has provided one assist as well - the joint third most for the team and his first goal of the season came in the 4-0 victory against Cadiz on August 29.

ALL EYES ON: The 28-year-old Black Star who was in the spotlight having made his debut for Ghana in the two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

In the clash against the Samba Boys, Inaki was introduced in the second half for his debut and the Black Stars went ahead to suffer a 3-0 defeat.

Against the Blue and White, Inaki was handed his full debut by coach Otto Addo, and he put up a good show as the Black Stars won 1-0.

THE VERDICT: Inaki's display against Almeria proved once again that he will be a key man for coach Ernesto Valverde in this campaign. Last season, Inaki managed 38 appearances for Athletic, scored eight goals and provided five assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR INAKI? The victory against Almeria pushed Athletic to third position on the 20-team table with 16 points from seven matches, two less than table toppers Real Madrid. Inaki will have another chance to add to his tally of goals when they visit Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on October 8.