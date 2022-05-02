Inaki & Nico Williams have Ghana fans raving over Black Stars possibility

A section of Ghana fans cannot wait to have Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams turn out for the Black Stars following his man-of-the-match performance against Atletico Madrid in the Basque side’s 2-0 win during a La Liga clash on Saturday.

Inaki was a thorn in Atletico’s flesh throughout the match, his attempted pass across the box deflected in by Mario Hermoso for Athletic Club’s opener, before he converted a ‘Panenka’ from the spot after Iker Munian had been brought down by Hector Herrera to seal the points for Marcelino Garcia’s side.

That performance has left many in Ghana hoping Inaki and his brother Nico, born in Spain to Ghanaian immigrants, can switch nationalities just in time to feature for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I hope the next time Ghana will meet Nigerian again, Williams and his brother could have joined the Black Stars,” said Al Hamdu Lillah who wishes the Williams brothers switch nationalities.

He added: “I can’t wait to see how Black Stars will beat the Super Eagles both home and away.”

But some fans warned Inaki against taking a ‘Panenka’ in case he opts to switch.

“Please don't come and take those types of penalties in Ghana,” Richie Ousu commented.

Others just want to see Inaki and Nico don the Ghana jersey regardless.

“I can't wait to see both Williams brothers play for Ghana in Qatar,” said Fobi Amankwaa.

“We welcome you and your brother to the Ghana squad to Qatar 2022. Up Ghana,” replied Kasimu Abdulrazak with Adochim Ebenezer also in support. “Williams brothers to play for Ghana in Qatar.”

For others, Inaki is already making Ghana proud even if he is still Spanish. “Williams made in Ghana,” said Ofori Willrich McCarthy while Henry Bendy responded “Proud Ghanaians.”

Inaki, best known for his pace, tenacity and hard work off the ball has scored eight goals for Athletic Club this season, is among foreign-born players that the Ghana Football Association is seeking to convince to switch nationalities ahead of the World Cup.

The 27-year-old has represented Spain only once which makes him eligible for a switch, if he so wishes, while his younger brother Nico, 19, who also plays for Athletic Club, can also change nationalities since he is yet to feature for the Spanish senior team.