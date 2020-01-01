'In two or three years...' - Ighalo tips Greenwood for big future at Man Utd

The 18-year-old striker has the capacity to make it to the very top, says the Nigeria international

Mason Greenwood has a big part to play in the future of Manchester United, according to club-mate Odion Ighalo.

Greenwood has long been tipped for big things at Old Trafford and under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has begun to make his mark this season, with the 18-year-old forward having played 37 times for the first team, netting 13 goals along the way, including five in the Premier League.

At 18, he has not yet established himself as a starting player, but Nigeria international ace Ighalo, who was brought to the club in January in a bid to increase the depth in the striking pool, says that will come with time and a little patience.

Speaking on an Instagram live, he said: “He's very young and exciting. Very good player, left and right, he can shoot and score goals.

“He's a player for the future for Man Utd. He's doing well now but in two or three years he is going to be doing very, very well.”

Meanwhile, Ighalo was also quizzed about Paul Pogba, whose future with the Red Devils continues to hang in the air.

The World Cup winner has endured an injury-hit season, while there continue to be questions asked over both his form and commitment to the club.

Ighalo, however, has backed the France star, who has been linked with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

“He's a nice guy,” said Ighalo. “A good player. He laughs with everybody. He's a very good guy.

“Hopefully he will be back soon from his injury to hit the ground running.”

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a productive spell with United since arriving on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on January 31.

He has featured eight times under Solskjaer and has scored four goals, including a couple in the Europa League, in which the Red Devils appear set for the quarter-finals after a 5-0 first-leg win over LASK.

Competitive football, however, continues to be frozen due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and while there is a desire to complete the season, it remains unclear if that will be possible.