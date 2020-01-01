'In order to be sh*t in the Champions League, you at least have to qualify!' - Villas-Boas looks on bright side of unwanted Marseille record

The Ligue 1 side lost 3-0 to Porto on Tuesday – their 12th consecutive defeat in Europe's top club competition

Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas attempted to look on the bright side of his side's miserable run in the Champions League, saying his team at least needed to be good enough to qualify before their admittedly "sh*t" performance in European competition.

Villas-Boas saw his side easily defeated 3-0 by Porto on Tuesday, their third straight defeat to begin Group C play after a seven-year absence from the Champions League.

Marseille have now lost 12 consecutive Champions League matches, tying the record for the longest run in the competition set by Anderlecht.

When including European Cup play, only Luxembourg outfit Jeunesse Esch have lost more games consecutively in Europe's top competition (16 games between 1973 and 1987).

Speaking at his press conference after the loss to Porto, Villas-Boas highlighted his side's second-place finish in Ligue 1 last term while also admitting that Marseille have been "sh*t" in European competition.

"In order to be sh*t in the Champions League, you have to at least qualify for the Champions League," the Portuguese said. "We did it and we are being sh*t.

"The record of consecutive defeats? It's a shame that falls upon us."

Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda admitted he was concerned by his team's form in Europe after they also fell to Olympiacos and Man City to begin group play.

“For sure when you see the results you can only be worried," Mandanda told RMC Sport 1. "We are going to measure the words a bit this evening, because there is a lot of anger and disappointment.

"[There are] lots of negative feelings that stand out. We will have to question ourselves because we are not up to par. There are three matches left, we will have to show another face."

When asked if Marseille's record worries him, midfielder Valentin Rongier replied: "No. Frankly, that's not what worries us. What worries us are the results at the moment, especially in the Champions League. It is completely insufficient.

"It's very difficult, we completely understand [supporters'] frustration and their annoyance. We are the first to be reached. It p*sses us off to come here and concede three goals, not score and not take three points."

Marseille are off to a better start in Ligue 1, sitting in fifth place with a game in hand on their rivals.