‘I’m going to wake up with some pain’ – Payet sore but happy after Marseille's bruising victory over PSG

The fiery encounter saw five red cards and countless yellows as Marseille finally ended the hold their rivals enjoyed over them

Marseille attacker Dimitri Payet has said that the bruises he picked up during Sunday’s 1-0 victory over rivals Paris Saint-Germain will be worth it.

OM ended a 20-match winless streak against their biggest rivals at the Parc des Princes as the former West Ham man’s free kick picked out Florian Thauvin to score the game’s only goal.

The real talking point, however, arrived deep in stoppage time as five players were sent off following a brawl in the centre of the park, with PSG star Neymar accusing Alvaro Gonzalez of having made an alleged racist remark – a claim that the Marseille defender has denied.

It was a fiery conclusion to a match that had long been simmering, with 11 yellow cards shown by referee Jerome Brisard prior to the explosive climax.

Marseille’s hard-nosed approach ultimately got them the result they craved and Payet was delighted to play his part.

“I think I’m going to wake up with some pain tomorrow, but it heals faster when you win,” the France international, who infamously trolled the Parisians after their 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich last month, told Telefoot. “I knew I was going to get a pretty special welcome!

“We were keen to get a result, to leave with at least one point. We had a very precise plan and we were rewarded for our efforts. We didn’t concede a goal and we got our own to get the win.”

PSG, meanwhile, have been hit hard with a busy schedule of matches, which combined with a Covid-19 cluster in their ranks has left their squad stretched.

The Ligue 1 champions were in action last Thursday against Lens – a match they also lost 1-0 – and will play again on Wednesday versus Metz before a fixture against Nice on Sunday.

“I’ve nothing to say about PSG’s schedule,” Payet said. “We respect the calendar. We play the matches as they come – we’ve just had two away trips.

“It’s their problem and not mine.”

While Marseille have won their opening two games, PSG find themselves languishing in 18th without a point or even a goal – the first time since 1978-79 they have made such a poor start to a campaign, albeit they have a game in hand over many rivals.