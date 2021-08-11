'I'm going to play with the best players in the world' - Messi excited to play alongside Neymar and Mbappe at PSG
Lionel Messi says he is excited to play alongside the world's "best players" after joining Paris Saint-Germain.
The Argentina star signed a two-year contract with an option for a third after leaving Barcelona this summer.
The move sees him reunite with ex-Barca team-mate Neymar and France striker Kylian Mbappe and the forward is excited to feature alongside the pair.
What has been said?
Asked about combining with the two attackers at Parc des Princes, Messi told reporters: "I am very happy. It's crazy.
"I had a lot of envy; but I'm going to play with the best players in the world, and that's always good."
Messi targets titles with PSG
PSG are looking to win back the Ligue 1 title this season after losing out to Lille last term, while the club's great ambition is to lift the Champions League crown.
Messi is confident his side can embark on a serious challenge for major silverware in 2021-22, adding: "I am absolutely loving my time in Paris so far. I am very grateful that such complicated negotiations were made so easy. Truly. I feel this club is ready to fight for every title.
"My only will now is to start training with my new team-mates. I still want to win, as I wanted it in the first moment of my career. I want to keep winning titles and that is why I came here to this club.
"The team here is incredible. There have been some amazing signings. This will be an unbelievable experience for me. I do not know when I will first be able to play and I might need some preseason conditioning first."