I'm A Celebrity 2024: Lineup, start date & how to watch with Coleen Rooney among the rumoured contestants

Everything you need to know about the popular TV show, with Wayne Rooney's spouse set to feature.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns for its 24th season in 2024 and the long-standing connection to football looks set to continue.

The popular reality TV game show has featured a number of notable sportspeople in its history, with legendary manager Harry Redknapp and iconic England international Jill Scott among the individuals to win, while Ian Wright, David Ginola and John Fashanu endeared themselves to viewers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity 2024, including the lineup, start date and where to watch it on TV.

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

It will be hosted by the usual duo Ant and Dec and run weekly until the finale on December 8, 2024.

As well as the show itself, 2024 sees the return of a spin-off companion show, I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked, which will feature behind-the-scenes footage and interviews.

Who is in I'm A Celebrity 2024?

As of November 6, the lineup had not been confirmed by ITV, but the identity of the rumoured contestants has been widely reported.

One of the highest profile rumoured participants is Coleen Rooney, the wife of Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney. If Rooney does enter the jungle, she will follow in the footsteps of her 'Wagatha Christie' foe Rebekah Vardy.

Ex-Rangers striker Ally McCoist was reportedly set to enter the jungle, but the Daily Mirror reports that he has been replaced by former Irish boxing champion Barry McGuigan.

Maura Higgins, of Love Island fame, is rumoured to be on the show, as are former X-Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall and McFly singer Danny Jones.

The full confirmed lineup will be posted here once announced.

Which channel is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on? TV & streaming info

Start date: November 17, 2024 End date: December 8, 2024 TV channel: ITV1, ITVX

In the United Kingdom, I'm A Celebrity will be aired on ITV1 and it will be available to stream on ITVX. Programming will start at 9 pm.

Where is the I'm A Celebrity jungle?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will be filmed in Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah, New South Wales, Australia. The show has long been filmed in Australia, with the first season filmed at King Ranch in Queensland, while the 2020 and 2021 editions were filmed in Wales due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Who won I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Last year's I'm A Celebrity was won by reality TV star Sam Thompson, who came first ahead of boxer Tony Bellew and politician Nigel Farage.

As noted, football figures have not only competed in the show in the past, but they have also won, earning admiration from the UK television public for their exploits.

Harry Redknapp was victorious in 2018, beating competition from Emily Atack and John Barrowman, while Jill Scott was the 2022 winner, having come ahead of Owen Warner and Matt Hancock.