'That's why I joined' - Ilkay Gundogan reveals why he swapped Manchester City for Barcelona

- Gundogan has joined Barca from City
- Midfielder explains reasons for move
- Hoping to bring experience to Camp Nou
WHAT HAPPENED? Gundogan left City after winning the treble under Pep Guardiola last season, making the move as a free agent after his contract at the Etihad Stadium expired. He has now explained that he is excited to link up with such a young squad, and is aiming to help the likes of Gavi, Pedri, and Ansu Fati reach their full potential.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after arriving at Barcelona, Gundogan said: "It's a dream come true. I remember myself being a child and watching the Barca under Pep and (Frank) Rijkaard, and since then I'm following the club for nearly all the seasons through. Obviously, I've been here a few times, been at the stadium a few times, I've played here and came also as a spectator and now I feel very proud and I'm very happy to be part of this club.
"I expect great football, I think there's a lot of potential in the team, we have a very young squad and I hope that I can, with my experience, help the younger players to bring them to the next level, I think the base is there, the potential is there, we just need to show it next season and that's why I came, that's why I joined. I'm full of motivation and dedication."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While City swept all before them last season, Barcelona were equally dominant in La Liga, winning the title by 10 points from second-placed Real Madrid. Gundogan has won the league title in both England and Germany, and will aim to add the Spanish top-flight to his bulging trophy cabinet.
WHAT NEXT? Barcelona play the likes of Juventus, Arsenal, and Tottenham in pre-season and Gundogan will hope to be involved.