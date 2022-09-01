Ilaix Moriba: Valencia sign ex-Barcelona youngster on loan from RB Leipzig

The Guinea international will continue his professional career with the Spanish elite division side until the end of the 2022-23 campaign

German elite division outfit RB Leipzig have confirmed the move of Ilaix Moriba to Valencia until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Instead of moving to the Bundesliga side, he will stay in Spain – where he hopes to get regular playing time under manager Gennaro Gattuso.

“Ilaix Moriba is returning to Valencia CF on loan for the remainder of the season,” a statement from the Leipzig website read.

“The Guinea international is already used to wearing the Valencia kit, having spent last year there on loan. Moriba made 18 appearances across all competitions for the side last season (12 starts, 1 assist).

“Moriba moved to Leipzig from Barcelona in August 2021, making six appearances for RBL (3x Champions League, 2x Bundesliga, 1x DFB-Pokal) prior to his first loan stint at Valencia.

“All the best in Spain, Illaix!”

All things being equal, he could be in Valencia’s squad for Sunday’s Spanish elite division outing versus Getafe at the Mestalla.

Moriba moved to Leipzig in August 2021 from FC Barcelona but he was unable to tie down a regular place in the squad.

“I wanted to come here, and I thank the club for everything that they've done,” he told the club’s website during his first spell.

“I want to thank the president and everybody who has made it possible for me to come here.

“I just want to give my all on the pitch. Every time that I play, I try to do the best that I can. I try to do my best for the team every time that I play, and give the coach what he needs.

“We are going to try to make the fans happy and put Valencia CF where the club deserve to be.”

After representing Spain at U17 and U18 levels, the 19-year-old switched allegiance to Guinea.

He made his bow for the Syli Nationale in a 3–0 friendly loss to Rwanda on January 3, 2022. Also, the midfielder featured for the West Africans at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where his country was eliminated at the Round of 16 stage by the Gambia.

Owing to his physicality and creativity, Moriba has been compared to French international Paul Pogba, whose parents and elder brothers are also from Guinea.