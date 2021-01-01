Iheanacho: Why Leicester City star is called ‘senior man’

The Super Eagle has revealed how he came about the nickname as well as how life is treating him at King Power Stadium

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has disclosed how he came about the curious nickname ‘senior man’.

The Nigeria international has been in fine form for his Premier League outfit, scoring nine goals in his last six games matches in all competitions.

However, what remained a mystery was his newfound name that resonates from the King Power Stadium, the Super Eagles, down to his teeming supporters.

The 24-year-old was quick to explain how the nickname came about and his reaction to it.

“It’s what players from Nigeria who play in Europe are called when they come back to the country,” Iheanacho told the Guardian.

“It’s a lot in the country now. People don’t really call me by my name anymore – it’s like they have forgotten it. People just call me Senior Man. Even older people; it’s quite funny.”

Before Iheanacho’s arrival at Leicester City, Jamie Vardy was the man to look to for goals, and that limited the African’s chances of playing.

However, a change in formation by Rodgers has him play alongside the former England international. That has left the former Citizen in awe of the Foxes’ legend.

“Jamie is the best partner you could want as a striker,” he continued.

“He is really nice and has been since I came to this club. He is really funny and cracks people up. He takes that into the game and helps his mates out.

“Jamie is one man who is a team player and he is not selfish at all. He looks out for his mates.”

He also recalled his first days in England and how he wanted to return to Nigeria because of the freezing weather.

“It wasn’t easy for me when I first came; I wanted to go back to my country at some point because it was too cold,” the 2013 U17 World Cup Golden boot winner recalled.

“They told me: ‘They have signed you now so you have to stay.’ I remember my first training with the coaches at Manchester. It was February and it was so cold.

“It was the first time my dad had been out in cold weather. He wanted to watch me train but after 10 minutes I couldn’t see him. He had gone inside. That was in 2014.

“He never came to another game. I am not being funny but he has not been back to England.”