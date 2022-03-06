Iheanacho raves about Leicester City winner vs Leeds United

Nigeria and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is delighted with the chemistry between him and Harvey Barnes which played a huge role in handing the team a win over Leeds United on Saturday.

The Foxes welcomed Leeds at King Power Stadium and were frustrated by their visitors until the duo combined in the 67th minute that ended with Barnes hitting the back of the net with his weaker right foot.

"I think it is a fantastic goal and a good victory for us and we need to keep that momentum going forward," Iheanacho told the club's online TV.

"It is a training goal for me because we do that a lot. He knows where to find me and I know where to get him as well, it is what we have built together. I just needed to set the ball perfectly for him and we are hopeful of getting more goals.

"I want to play my football, fight to help my teammates and that is what I did. We have to fight together to the end."

It was the second straight Premier League win for the Foxes after their 2-0 victory over Burnley in the previous top-tier match.

"The victory was so important, it was a massive victory for us and I think we deserved to win. We worked hard in the first half to keep the clean sheet and in the second half we came back stronger, we held them and we got the goal," Iheanacho continued.

"We need to keep working hard and keep the spirit. We need to keep the form going; we don’t need to relent; we need to keep working hard every day and keep the spirit of togetherness.

"As you could see, the hunger was there in the [llast] two games. So we have to keep that, we don’t have to lose focus, we have to keep winning. That’s what we have to do to get up there.

"We just keep winning one game at a time and continue working together."