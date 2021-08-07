Iheanacho makes history with Leicester Community Shield winning goal against Manchester City

The Super Eagles striker came off the bench to seal victory for the Foxes at Wembley Stadium on Saturday

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho's winning goal against Manchester City has made him the first player to score a penalty in a Community Shield final (excluding shoot-outs) since 2001.

The 24-year-old was brought down by Nathan Ake towards the end of Saturday's clash and he stepped up himself to score the crucial goal that gave the Foxes a 1-0 victory.

Before the well-taken penalty by Iheanacho, no player has scored a spot-kick (in regulation time) in the Community Shield since Gary McAllister converted for Liverpool against Manchester United 20 years ago.

In addition, the 89th-minute strike finally ended Iheanacho's goal drought against his former club and it was his maiden goal in nine appearances against the Citizens in all competitions.

The Nigeria international left Manchester City for the King Power Stadium in 2017 and the strike was his sixth attempt against them.

The victory sealed the 24-year-old's first Community Shield after he finished as runners-up with City in the 2014-15 season.

His compatriot Wilfred Ndidi and Ghana's Dan Amartey were also in action as they played from start to finish for Brendan Rodgers' side while Zambia's Patson Daka replaced Jamie Vardy in the 71st minute for his competitive debut for Leicester.

Meanwhile, Nigeria prospect Sam Edozie, who made his debut in the starting XI, was replaced by new signing Jack Grealish in the 65th minute.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez was on parade for Pep Guardiola’s side but his contributions were not enough to rescue the Premier League champions.

After making a bright start to the 2021-22 campaign, Leicester City will hope to build on the win when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers for their opening league fixture on August 14 while the Citizens begin their title defence against Tottenham Hotspur on August 15.