Iheanacho: Leicester City showed 'character and team spirit' in defeat to Manchester City

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has lauded his teammates for the character and team spirit shown in the 6-3 defeat away to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Nigeria international put up a good show at the Etihad Stadium against his former side but was unable to inspire the visitors to victory.

The reigning champions needed just five minutes to get their first goal after Fernandinho teed up Kevin De Bruyne.

Algeria international Riyad Mahrez then doubled the advantage in the 14th minute from the penalty spot before Ilkay Gundogan made it 3-0 seven minutes later from close range.

Raheem Sterling ensured the hosts went to the half-time break with a comfortable 4-0 lead after scoring from the penalty spot in the 25th minute.

After the pause, the visitors came back strongly - Iheanacho assisted James Maddison for the first of their goals in the 55th minute.

The Super Eagles attacker then picked out Ademola Lookman with a precise pass four minutes later to make it 4-2, before getting on the score sheet in the 65th minute to set up a thrilling final period.

The league leaders then struck in the 69th minute, courtesy of Aymeric Laporte who finished off Mahrez's delivery from a corner, before Sterling tapped in a Ruben Dias assist with three minutes to go.

"Not the result we wanted, but we showed our character and team spirit in the second half," Iheanacho wrote on his official social media account.

"Thank you to all the fans that came out to support."

Despite the defeat, the Super Eagles faithful would be hoping the 25-year-old replicates that form in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

Nigeria are in Group D of the biennial competition alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, and Sudan.

The West Africans, who are among the tournament's favourites, will play their first game on January 11 at Roumde Adjia Stadium, in Garoua against Egypt before playing Sudan and eventually Guinea-Bissau.