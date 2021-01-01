‘The form is coming’ – Iheanacho eager to do more for Leicester City

The 24-year-old Nigerian forward believes he can do more for Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes as long as he keeps working hard

Kelechi Iheanacho is confident there is more to come from him at Premier League outfit Leicester City, but he will have to work hard to achieve that.

The Nigeria international has been in fine scoring form of late for Brendan Rodgers’ men, which has been crucial to the English top-flight side's results in the league and FA Cup.

In his last five fixtures, he has turned in seven goals, which includes a brace in the King Power Stadium side's 3-2 defeat to David Moyes’ West Ham United.

With that double, Iheanacho now boasts 14 goals for Leicester in all competitions this season, equalling his best tally in a single campaign.

The last time he scored that many in a season was during his spell at Manchester City in the 2015-16 campaign.

Also, his striking form earned him the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for March, and he has assured there is more to come as long as he maintains his hard work.

“I'm in a good place at the moment now,” the Super Eagles told the club website.

“I just need to keep applying it in the game and to keep helping my team. Hopefully, it will be applied in the game at the weekend by God's grace.

“But I just need to put in the hard work every day. I need to concentrate and work really hard. The form now is coming. It's coming.

“I just need to really keep my head down and keep working hard so it will keep going.”

When his team take on Ralph Hasenhuettl’s Southampton in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final, Iheanacho will certainly be the man to watch when goalscoring is concerned.

He also talked about his team’s preparations and mindset heading into the showdown against the Saints.

“There's quite a lot of excitement, but we need to take that to the game as well,” he continued.

“We're really working hard in training now to make sure we get what we need. That's the most important thing now, to focus on the game.

“Obviously, we know what it's about. We know how the Club really wants this. We know what it means.”

After their clash against Southampton, they take on West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League as they continue their chase for a Champions League place next season.