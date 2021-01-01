‘It’s not easy for defenders’ – Leicester City’s Perez raves about partnership with Iheanacho and Vardy

The duo was on target as the Foxes bagged an emphatic home win against bottom-placed Sheffield United on Sunday

Leicester City midfielder Ayoze Perez is raving about his partnership with Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy following their 5-0 humiliation of Sheffield United in Sunday’s Premier League outing.

The Spanish playmaker played a pivot role as Vardy and Iheanacho led the Foxes' attack at the King Power Stadium.

Vardy provided the assist for Iheanacho's opener in the first-half and later in the second half, Perez doubled the lead before the Nigerian forward grabbed his second goal in the 69th minute, thanks to Vardy’s second assist.

Nine minutes later, the 24-year-old bagged his first Premier League hat-trick after benefitting from Wilfred Ndidi's assist.

Perez, in his reaction, described the combination between the trio as a problem for defenders and he thinks the Foxes could have scored more goals.

"We played really well, trying to find each other," Perez told the club website. "It's hard for the defenders because we're in a position where I can receive between the lines. They are pinning the centre-backs and then, as soon as any of us can turn, everyone is running in behind.

"It's not easy for the defenders. We've got players with quality, so it's about the understanding with each other and I think we did really well.

"We created a lot of chances. It could have been more goals, but it's a positive performance for us.

"Being central as a no.10, you get chances to either assist or score goals. You are closer to the box. You're in a position where you are important in that link-up with the strikers. It's a position I have played many times and a position where I feel very comfortable."

Iheanacho is Leicester City’s second-highest scoring player this campaign with 10 goals across all competition and Perez has joined Rodgers in congratulating the Nigerian star after his memorable heroics.

He said: "Every game is tough. Obviously, in your head, the main thing is to win, but then when you get into a position where you score a couple of goals and you realise you can score more goals, you just have that hunger to keep going and keep getting the goals.

"It's a great result and, obviously, also congratulations to Kelly (Kelechi Iheanacho) for the hat-trick!"