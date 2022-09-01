Ignatius Ganago: Nantes sign Cameroon international from Lens

The 23-year-old will continue his professional career at Stade de la Beaujoire under manager Antoine Kombouare

Nantes have announced the signing of Cameroon international Ignatius Ganago from French outfit Lens.

The 23-year-old penned a four-year contract with the Canaries which will keep him at the Stade de la Beaujoire until 2026.

His presence no doubt is a massive boost for Antoine Kombouare who reinforces his attacking set-up for the 2022-23 campaign.

“FC Nantes and Racing Club de Lens have reached an agreement for the transfer of striker Ignatius Ganago (23). The Cameroonian international has committed for the next four seasons in the Nantes jersey,” a statement from the club website read.

“Trained in the club Brasseries du Cameroun, Ignatius Ganago made his professional debut at OGC Nice in 2017, before joining RC Lens in 2020.

“Born in Douala on February 16, 1999 (23 years old), he has 11 caps with the Cameroon A team.”

After a youth career at EFCB, the Indomitable Lion was handed his first professional contract at Nice in 2017 for an undisclosed fee.

He made his French top-flight debut on September 9, 2017, in the club’s 4-0 demolition of Monaco – coming on as a second half substitute for Mario Balotelli in the 74th minute.

Three seasons later, he was signed by Lens and was part of the squad. In his first season, he played in 24 league matches with seven goals to his credit.

During the 2021-22 campaign, he found the net on five occasions as the Eagles finished in the fifth position under the guidance of Lucien Favre.

"I am very happy to sign for a family club. I hope that we will have a very good season with, in particular, the European Cup,” he said in his first interview.

“After a quick tour of the facilities, I met the staff, the players. I am ready to work. I also have this chance to know some players from the dressing room, like Jean-Charles Castelletto with whom I play for Cameroon and Evann Guessand, with whom I played in Nice.

“I also know Moses Simon, whom I was able to face in the national team. I really feel that the dressing room is united, united. It makes you want to. I will try to integrate as soon as possible.”