The inclusion of Odion Ighalo in Nigeria’s provisional World Cup squad for the play-off round against Ghana has attracted disapproval from a number of fans.

The Al-Hilal forward is in the 30-man squad named by coach Augustine Eguavoen that will face the Black Stars on March 25 in Cape Coast before the return leg, which is slated for March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

One fan expressed his outright disapproval of Ighalo's inclusion.

Of what use is ighalo? — AnotherOne (@SkeiRipper) March 4, 2022

Others were shocked to see Ighalo in while Taiwo Awoniyi did not make the cut, particularly after he showed glimpses of what he can do during Afcon earlier this year.

This forced attempt to have Ighalo in the team and drop Taiwo Awoniyi is distasteful... — Uche (@leouzzi) March 4, 2022

Lol no Awoniyi but they can call Ighalo ? — 🅐🅓🅔🅚🅐🅝🅜🅘 🅐🅓🅔🅦🅞🅛🅔 (@AdewoleSite) March 4, 2022

This list dey somehow oo, why will Dennis, lookman and ighalo make the list while awoniyi is dropped , awoniyi is the first name I expect on that list because of his performance back at AFCON, which kain thing be this naa https://t.co/OftWm1Nzn3 — olayanju.eth (@olayanjuidris) March 4, 2022

In my opinion, Taiwo Awoniyi should be in the list, Ighalo on standby — Aniekan M Johnson👨‍🔬(M.Sc.; MNES) (@AniekanSDG6) March 4, 2022

What is Ighalo still here for Gods sake, dude plays in an amateur league, while Awoniyi plays in the Bundesliga and scoring goals too — Kay Bandy (@mkbalogs) March 4, 2022

Dropping Awoniyi for ighalo doesn't make sense. Awoniyi played with his heart at Afcon — Onyeador dera (@donche_o) March 4, 2022

Some went even further by saying with Ighalo in the squad, the Super Eagles will achieve little.

Ighalo's inclusion has denied Iwobi a well deserved place, in this list, not his biggest fan, man know man should be a thing of the past if we want to achieve great things, as a nation. — TA (@Box18org) March 4, 2022

Ighalo in here is so embarrassing https://t.co/ymWuYBQ7PU — dominic oludare (@pato7dominic) March 4, 2022

Why is musa and ighalo still in the squad — Hustlethread Replacement (@MyHustlethread) March 4, 2022

Another fan named the players he feels should not be in the squad at all and those he feels their performances are below par. Do you agree with this list?

I expect Musa, Ighalo, Onazi should have played their testimonial matches by now.



Omeruo, Abdullahi, Umar aren't good enough. Akpoguma/Awaziem, Ebuehi, Awoniyi are better.



But what do you expect from moribund, tactically inept coaches who thrive on "Vibes & Inshaallah" — 'Déyanjú | קַלוּת 🍥 (@WR_5x) March 4, 2022

I wonder what Ighalo is doing in our squad list ..baba is not sharp like before ..they should give young stars a chance — Majestic 🚀🧏🏽‍♂️🅿️🧘🏽‍♂️ (@Mudi1012) March 4, 2022

Another pointed out that the number of forwards is too high while the midfield lacks depth.

We should have traded ighalo and musa for two midfielders mehn. Those are two unnecessary forwards when we really need midfielders — K🏧 (@tikikunat) March 4, 2022

Nigeria with Osimhen, Chukwueze, Ighalo, Iheanacho, Emmanuel Dennis, Lookman, Moses Simon, Ahmed Musa, Sadiq Umar against Gh. 9 forwards.......and Awoniyi is on standby.

Wow! If you say we are exaggerating, you don't know what you're saying. — ALHASSAN SAMUEL ANEYIRE (@Sokkascientist1) March 4, 2022

