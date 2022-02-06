Ighalo makes goalscoring debut for Al Hilal in Fifa Club World Cup

Odion Ighalo inspired Al Hilal to a 6-1 victory over Al Jazira with his debut goal in a Fifa Club World Cup match on Sunday.

The former Manchester United and Watford striker only joined the reigning AFC Champions League winners on an 18-month deal from Saudi Arabian rivals Al Shabab on January 29.

Sunday’s game was the 32-year-old’s maiden appearance for the Boss and he was on parade for 75 minutes before he was replaced by Andre Carrillo.

Mali forward Abdoulay Diaby opened the scoring for Al Jazira in the 14th minute but Ighalo's brilliance ensured Al Hilal turned the game around with his equaliser in the 36th minute.

Four minutes later, Matheus Pereira put Leonardo Jardim's side ahead and they stretched their lead with goals from Mohammed Kanno, Salem Al Dawasari, Mali's Moussa Marega and Carrillo in the second half.

Before his switch to Al Hilal last month, Ighalo already scored 12 goals in 18 league appearances for Al Shabab this season.

Following the commanding win at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Hilal will now face European champions Chelsea in the semi-final of the Fifa Club World Cup on February 9.

The Boss are fourth in the Saudi Professional League table with 31 points from 17 games.

Last season, they won the domestic double of the league title and Saudi Super Cup before lifting the AFC Champions League trophy.