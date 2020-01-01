Ighalo deserves Manchester United prize after long years of sacrifices – agent

The 30-year-old completed a stunning switch to Old Trafford in January and his representative believes it’s a move well deserved

Odion Ighalo’s agent believes the striker’s move to Manchester United is a prize for his long years of sacrifice in Europe.

The Nigerian forward completed a stunning loan switch to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day in January from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo debuted in Europe in 2007 after joining Norwegian club Lyn Oslo, having played for Prime and Julius Berger in the Nigerian league.

After a season at Oslo, Udinese snapped the forward up following his impressive performances in Norway and he spent six years with the Italian side, including loan spells at Granada and Watford.

The 30-year-old teamed up with the Hornets permanently in 2014 after convincing showings during his temporary stay and went on to score 33 league goals in 82 appearances before leaving for China in 2017.

His agent Patrick Bastianelli feels the former Super Eagles frontman ‘deserved his prize’ of fulfilling his long-term dream to play for United.

"Odion is reaping what he deserves after many sacrifices, after many years around Europe," Bastianelli told TuttoSport, per Sport Witness.

"Manchester is a prize for everything he’s shown in recent years”

The forward has since hit the ground running for the Red Devils, scoring four goals and providing one assist in eight appearances across all competitions which did not come as a surprise to Bastianelli.

“It’s part of his character, of his great seriousness. He scored many goals,” he continued.

“He always has a positive attitude. Odion is a person who always looks ahead, always in a positive way.”

Ighalo will hope to continue his fine form in front of goal when the Premier League resumes on April 3, having been suspended owing to the coronavirus.