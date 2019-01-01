Ighalo and Bakambu score as Beijing Guoan pip Shanghai Shenhua

The Nigeria striker's ninth goal in the Chinese top-flight this term was not enough as the DR Congo ace fired the Beijing outfit to the top of the log

Odion Ighalo and Cedric Bakambu were both on target as Beijing Guoan defeated Shanghai Shenhua 2-1 on Friday.

Bakambu opened the scoring for the Bejing outfit at the Hongkou Stadium in the sixth minute before his Nigerian counterpart brought the teams level from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute.

The opening goal was Bakambu's eighth goal in his 14th appearance in the Chinese Super League this season, while Ighalo increased his tally to nine goals in 15 league outings.

Friday's victory fired Bruno Genesio's men to the summit of the table with 64 points after 28 matches while Shanghai Shenhua remain in the 12th spot.

On Wednesday, Shanghai Shenhua will be hoping to end their three-game losing streak in the Chinese top-flight when they host Jiangsu Sunning, while Beijing Guoan visit Guangzhou R&F before the final fixture of the 2019 season.