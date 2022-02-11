'If you have to force it then it probably doesn't fit' - Chelsea star Lukaku in cryptic Snapchat post

Romelu Lukaku has taken to social media to send a cryptic message just weeks after being forced to apologise to Chelsea fans for a controversial interview.

Lukaku admitted that he wasn't enjoying the tactical setup at Chelsea while saying that he hoped to return to Inter one day, with the Belgian forced to apologise shortly after.

On Friday, with the club preparing for the Club World Cup final, Lukaku took to Snapchat to fire off a cryptic message just days after scoring against Al-Hilal in the competition's semi-final.

What did Lukaku say?

The striker posted a simple message on his public Snapchat on Friday, saying: "If you have to force it then it probably doesn't fit."

A source has told GOAL, though, that the post is not football-related.

Lukaku's season so far

The Belgian returned to Chelsea this summer after starring at Inter, rejoining the Blues for a £97.5 million ($136m) fee.

However, he's scored just nine goals in 26 games this season while finding himself in trouble for that controversial interview.

He was dropped in the aftermath of that controversy, but has since seemingly returned to Tuchel's good graces and to Chelsea's starting XI.

