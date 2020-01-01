'If Neymar's there, impossible' - Bayern's Coman rules out PSG return

The French winger says he will not return to his boyhood club despite looking back fondly at his time in Paris

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman says that it is unlikely he will return to Paris Saint-Germain any time soon due to Neymar's presence at the club.

Coman came through the PSG academy as a youngster before departing the Ligue 1 giants to join Juventus in 2014.

He made 20 appearances in his one full season with the Italian side and then made the move to Bayern Munich, initially on loan before a permanent deal was struck in 2017.

Coman ended up being the hero of Bayern's Champions League final triumph over his former club, firing the lone goal in the second half to lead the German side to a 1-0 victory over PSG.

The winger admitted that he felt "sick" for his former club following the finale, although he was also just as thrilled to play a part in securing a title for Bayern.

Despite his admiration for PSG, Coman says he has no intentions of returning to his boyhood club as the Ligue 1 champions already have Neymar starring on the left wing.

"It's complicated. If Neymar is on the left. No, it's almost impossible. Paris is not in my career plans," Coman told Telefoot.

"I have maybe eight to 10 years at a high level, so we can't close the door. In my head, there are memories of childhood. There is a little less good, but I kept the good memories of my time at PSG. "

He added: “PSG will always be my favourite club. But, for me, it was the right decision to leave and maybe if I hadn't left I might not have won this Champions League.

"I didn't make an easy choice, but I always thought that, with my qualities, I could play for a big club."

Coman featured 38 times for Bayern this season, scoring eight goals in all competitions as the club cruised to another Bundesliga title while securing a historic treble.

He will face increased competition for a place in the team this season, though, following Leroy Sane's arrival from Manchester City.

The German winger made the move to Munich for a €60 million (£55m/$67m) fee, signing a five-year deal with the club in the process.