Injured Ibrahimovic makes surprise admission over returning to Milan action: 'I had surgery for my health, not to play'

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed why he decided to undergo knee surgery that has seen him sidelined for eight months.

Had knee surgery in May

Ruled out until 2023

Says surgery for health reasons

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker has offered an update on his fitness as he battles his way back from knee surgery. Ibrahimovic went under the knife back in May and was ruled out of action for eight months. He has recently returned to training with the Rossoneri, who are currently in Dubai for friendly fixtures against Arsenal and Liverpool, but he is in no rush to get back to competitive action.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm fine, I'm following my protocol. I'm trying to help the team in every way, when I'm on the pitch I'm clearly more alive. I try to convey adrenaline, but it's not easy," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sports Italia from Milan's training camp. "I've always given a hand, but from the pitch. But now we're more mature and the boys know what they have to do to win. I miss everything - the fans, the duels, the smell of the field, the adrenaline. In the last six months I was really sick. I decided to have surgery for my health, not to play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic is due to return to action in 2023 but it's not clear yet when the 41-year-old will be ready to feature again for the Rossoneri. The striker added he "can't give a date" yet and will only step foot back on the pitch when he feels "good."

WHAT NEXT FOR IBRAHIMOVIC? The Swede will be hoping he can make an impact with Milan in the second half of the season. The team's first Serie A fixture of the new year is against Salernitana on January 4.