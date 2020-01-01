Ibrahimovic jokes that he's 'much worse' as he claims to be fit enough to play

The Swede will be looked at to provide much needed goals for the San Siro side as they continue to struggle for consistency

New AC Milan signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joked that he is “much worse” now than during his previous stint at the club, but added that he has been doing personal training sessions since leaving LA Galaxy last month and is ready to take to the field for the Rossoneri.

The 38-year-old has returned to San Siro, where he represented the Milan from 2010 until 2012 before departing for Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahimovic was presented as Milan player on Friday, with their next match - the first after the mid-season break - against Sampdoria on Monday.

The striker last featured for Galaxy in their MLS playoff defeat to rivals Los Angeles FC on October 25, but he is not concerned by a lack of match action.

"I'm fine, I've trained a lot," he told a news conference. "I haven't touched the ball, but it's not a problem. I think I'm ready to play."

Ibrahimovic suffered knee ligament damage at Manchester United before returning to form and fitness in MLS, scoring 52 goals in 56 regular-season games.

The former Sweden international acknowledges he may not reach the same levels as in his previous stint with Milan, but he is delighted to be back.

"I am much worse," Ibrahimovic said with a smile.

"Before the injury, I had many thoughts about the future. After the injury and the return to the field, I am just very happy to be able to play football again.

"I worked hard, and as long as I can play, I will do it. Then, of course, you play at different levels. I believe that with great spirit and the right mentality, we can still do well.

"When you play, you don't have to overdo it. Maybe instead of running, you can shoot from 40 yards."

Milan were humbled 5-0 at Atalanta in their final match of 2019, ending the year 11th in Serie A, and chief football officer Zvonimir Boban insists this signing will not paper over obvious cracks.

"I would not like to forget the horrendous and unacceptable defeat in Bergamo," Boban said. "Nobody on the team has to hide behind Zlatan's very broad shoulders.

"We are proud to have him with us and we are sure he will give the team a great hand."