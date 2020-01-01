Ibrahimovic: I wanted to score for Milan and celebrate like a god

The Swedish veteran failed to score on his second debut for the club but revealed his desire to live the moment in front of its fans

Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed his desire to score and celebrate with Milan's fans as the club laboured to a 0-0 draw with Sampdoria in the Swede's return to Serie A.

The 38-year-old, who won a Scudetto with Milan in 2010-11, came off the bench in the 55th minute but didn't manage to find the net at the San Siro on Monday.

Ibrahimovic talked of his connection with the Milan supporters and his wish to celebrate in front of them 'like a God' after scoring.

"The rapport with the fans remains wonderful and gives me so much motivation," Ibrahimovic said post-match.

"I wanted to get on to the pitch, score a goal and then celebrate like a God in front of the Curva."

The Swedish striker joined Milan just before the turn of the year with the club struggling in the lower half of the Serie A table.

Ibrahimovic believes the team still needs time to gel to reach their potential - and that he will do everything in his power to help the process.

"It shows on the field that there is a lack of confidence and aggression when we are trying to create goals. We are not very solid.," he said.

"We need to understand what to do to reach the team's ceiling.

"I have been here for four days, I will try to help in every way. A little bit of trust is missing still."

Ibrahimovic replaced Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek not long after half-time to play alongside young Portuguese forward Rafael Leao.

With the 20-year-old still finding his feet in the Italian top-flight, Ibrahimovic said that he helped to coach the former Lille striker on the field.

"I explained to [Leao] what movements he has to do, this is all experience," Ibrahimovic said.

"We have to suffer for the moment, the fans are not happy, the results are not positive. We work and think positive."

The goalless draw sees Milan in 12th position in the Serie A table - a whopping 13 points behind fourth-placed Roma in the race for Champions League qualification.

Their next match is a trip to Cagliari in the league on January 11.