Ibrahimovic close to signing AC Milan contract extension, confirms Maldini

The Swedish striker is in advanced talks with the Rossoneri over a renewal to his current deal, according to the club's technical director

Paolo Maldini has confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to signing a contract extension with AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic is fast approaching the final two months of his current deal at San Siro, having been handed a fresh one-year agreement last summer.

The 39-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout the 2020-21 campaign, but Maldini says steps are being taken to tie the forward down to fresh terms, with talks over a renewal at an advanced stage.

What's been said?

Asked for an update on a potential new contract for Ibrahimovic, Milan's technical director told Sky Sports Italia: "We are very close, only very few details are missing."

Zlatan's stance on his future

Ibrahimovic addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding his future at the start of March, telling Rai Play of the affinity he has for the club and his team-mates.

"Let’s see [about a renewal]. If Paolo [Maldini] wants, I am up for it," he said. "When I spend a day without them [my team-mates], it's like one without my children."

How has Zlatan performed for Milan this term?

Despite the fact that Ibrahimovic has missed a total of 20 games this season due to a combination of coronavirus and injuries, he has still played a key role in their rise to second in the Serie A standings.

The Sweden international has hit 15 goals in 17 top-flight matches, and has also scored twice in cup competitions while contributing a further three assists.

What else did Maldini say?

Milan's No 1 goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is also set to become a free agent in June, with it reported that negotiations over a new contract have stalled in recent months.

Maldini confirmed as much when addressing the Italian shot-stopper's situation, admitting that both parties have yet to reach a final agreement.

"Many times he has given satisfaction as in my case, other times not. I am not here to judge," he added. "I know what I have available from the club and I know what my idea of ​​a team is. To make a deal the two of you need to be happy."

