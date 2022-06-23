Ibrahim Alhassan: Beerschot sign Nigeria midfielder from CD Nacional

The Super Eagle will continue his professional career with the Belgian second division outfit

Beerschot have confirmed the signing of Nigeria international Ibrahim Alhassan from Portuguese side Nacional on a free transfer.

After representing the Estadio da Madeira side for four seasons, the midfielder will continue his professional career in Belgium.

Alhassan has been handed a two-year contract with an option for another year at the Olympic Stadium.

“Ibrahim Alhassan is Beerschot's latest acquisition for the 2022-2023 season,” a statement from the club read.

“Today, the 25-year-old Nigerian midfielder joined our club on a free transfer from CD Nacional in Portugal. He signed a contract until June 2024 with an option for an extra year.”

During the 2021-22 campaign, the Super Eagle featured in 22 league games in the Portuguese Segunda Liga, with a goal to his credit (against Mafra on October 24, 2021).

Nonetheless, that could not help Nacional return to the Portuguese elite division as Rui Borges’s men finished sixth on the log having accrued 51 points from 34 matches.

Beerschot team manager Sander Van Praet is delighted with the lanky player’s inclusion in his team while waxing lyrical about his abilities.

"Ibrahim is a central midfielder with a big physical presence,” Praet told the club website.

"He is very comfortable in ball possession and has the profile we were still missing in our squad."

Confirming Praet’s claims Alhassan stated that he would fit properly into Greg Vanderidt’s Purple White Army while hoping to help the club regain their top-flight status.

"It is true I, feel very comfortable when having the ball but I am also quite aggressive in pressing and man-marking,” the Nigerian said.

“Therefore, I think I will fit in very well in the coach's approach to the game.

"Joining Beerschot is an important step up the ladder for me. My ambition and the club's aim is to get back to Division 1A as soon as possible."

Beerschot got demoted to the second-tier after they finished at the base of the First Division A log at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Born in Kano State, he began his professional career at Nigeria Professional Football League side Wikki Tourists before moving to Akwa United.

Thanks to his impressive showings, he was signed by Austria Wien before moving to CD Nacional in 2018.