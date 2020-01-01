'I would be your Muhammad Ali' - Kevin-Prince Boateng on racial unrest in the United States

The Ghanaian forward has been one of the most outspoken footballers on the subject of racism

Besiktas forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has asserted if he were currently playing in the United States Major League Soccer, he would campaign the ongoing racial protests the way legendary boxer Muhammad Ali did.

USA is presently in a state of unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes with Floyd having apparent breathing difficulties and passing away in hospital.

It has led to protests not only across the United States but also in other parts of the world like the United Kingdom, France, Germany and even in African countries like Nigeria and South Africa.

Racism has been rife in football with Boateng among several black players that have been targeted by fans in stadiums.

"It is a difficult situation. Other than being sad, I am angry. It just hurts always coming back to the same feeling. It's very difficult for me right now," Boateng told Sky Sports.

"[Completing a potential move to the USA to play in MLS] wouldn't change a thing. I would be the same person. I would fight the same because I'm numb now. It hurts me but it doesn't touch me now, I'm strong enough to deal with it.

"Maybe that would be the perfect thing for me to play there right now - to make a statement to give something back to show the people that I'm on the frontline, that I will be your front guy - I will be your Muhammad Ali.

"He always said 'I will be there, I'm more than a boxer'. I want to be more than a boxer. There are a hundred players better than me, faster than me, I will fight for something bigger.

"Even if I change two minds, three, one hundred - that's in my power. America, Germany, Italy, France, England - everywhere there is racism so it doesn't matter where I play. I will always play for the right thing."

Liverpool players recently stood on their knees in training in solidarity for Floyd, while Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Morocco international Achraf Hakimi wore shirts with inscriptions calling for justice for Floyd in their last Bundesliga match.

Boateng made the headlines in 2013 while playing for AC Milan when he walked off the pitch after racist chants were hurled at him in a friendly game against Pro Patria. Boateng has been a campaigner ever since and says football isn't doing enough to tackle the problem, insisting he would walk away from the pitch if he was abused again.

"I saw Liverpool kneeling and that is a good start to show that they are with us," the 33-year old Ghanaian continued.

"In general what is football doing? Not a lot. An advert on television or a banner when the teams walk onto the pitch [is not enough]. It's already late but it's never too late, we just have to wake up.

"There's always a little chain - we have to start to believe in what we are doing. People say it was a friendly game, but I didn't care in that moment because it was something bigger inside of me. It wasn't about the game. Even if it was a Champions League game I would have walked off.

"It's not a discussion, it's just if we're strong enough, if we really want to change something, we have to take big measures."

Boateng is on loan at Besiktas from Fiorentina. He has scored two goals in six Turkish Super Lig outings.

After two months of inactivity because of the coronavirus pandemic, football in Turkey will resume next weekend with Besiktas hosting Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.