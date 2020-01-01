I was under complete impression the deal was agreed’ - Odemwingie on his botched move to QPR

The former Nigeria international has revealed what transpired during his failed switch to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium outfit

Peter Odemwingie has stated he thought a deal was agreed when he drove to QPR for a possible completion of his transfer from West Bromwich Albion.

The former Super Eagles star left for Loftus Road on transfer deadline day in January 2013 in an effort to wrap up his move with Harry Redknapp’s men.

Odemwingie, however, got the shock of his life when he was told his club did not sanction his move to QPR and seven years after the botched switch, the 38-year-old has explained what actually transpired during that period.

"On deadline day we agreed on everything, I have the emails to prove what the discussion was. If I am doing my autobiography I will put things there, you will just understand how clear it was," Odemwingie told Super Eagles media team in an Instagram chat.

"I was under the complete impression the deal was agreed and it was going to go through, I was 100 percent sure.

"They pulled the plug on the deal because they claimed that Junior Hoilett, one player from QPR, changed his mind to go to West Brom but they didn't put that out as the main reason, they just said he shouldn't have gone there early.

"Of course they knew I was there, they knew why I was in London, they pulled the plug on it because they never wanted to sell me.

"They pulled the plug on the deal when they saw a chance to do that so I that could work for six months and get them as high as possible in the table because it was business."

Odemwingie also accused the former West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace of lack of love for the club and slammed him for selling the outfit.

"There was lack of emotions from the Chairman, he was just a businessman, West Brom was a business project for him and the proof of that was as soon as there was a big cheque on the table he sold the club and that was the time if you have the club in your heart that was the time actually to stay," he continued.

"They give you so much money, now stay and enjoy your hobby but he sold the club and left. They let me down."

Odemwingie, who featured 63 times for Nigeria before his retirement, has also revealed his delight with the present Super Eagles team.

The 38-year-old praised Gernot Rohr’s men for their performances at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where they finished third, especially for their showing against Algeria in the semi-final, where the North Africans triumphed following Riyad Mahrez's superb free-kick.

"It's a coaching job to get the balance right like the game against Algeria, you could see a lot of talents and desire but maybe there was not a lot of experience there. The Algerians were older than us on that day," he continued.

"We have good talents people like Iwobi, very good defence. I was scared before the tournament about our defence then I ended up being very impressed about our defence.

"There are definitely materials to build on for the next Afcon and World Cup, so it is not a mistake we beat Cameroon and Algeria to qualify for Russia World Cup although we didn't do great there, but those things speak volumes.”

Odemwingie had an illustrious playing career, featuring for Nigerian side Bendel Insurance, French outfits La Louviere and Lille.

He moved to England in 2007, joining West Brom and enjoyed great success with the club, winning Premier League Player of the Month three times in September 2010, April 2011 and February 2012.

After his failed move to QPR, he later teamed up with Cardiff City in the summer of 2013 before joining Stoke City, where he spent four years.

Before announcing his retirement from professional football, he featured for Rotherham United and Madura United, where he again proved his worth, scoring 15 league goals in 24 appearances.