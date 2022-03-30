Erling Haaland says he refused to talk to the media while on international duty with Norway because of advice he received from a farmer.

The striker scored three goals across the two friendlies - firing in one against Slovakia last week before netting twice as they beat Armenia 9-0 on Tuesday.

Throughout his time with the national team the 21-year-old remained silent in public, until posting a tweet on Tuesday that indicated the reason behind his silence.

What did Haaland say?

Haaland wrote on Twitter: "I was given advice by a farmer a few years back: let your feet do the talking and everything else will be fine.

"I said okay and walked away."

Norway coach Stale Solbakken confirmed last week that the Borussia Dortmund star had requested he be kept away from media duties while with Norway over the last week.

"He has expressed to me that he would like to be screened a little," the coach told reporters.

"He explained to me why. He explained to me in a nice and factual way, and a very convincing way that he needs it.

"I see no reason not to respect that. When we meet next time [in June], Erling will be sitting here answering questions from you. Then that saga will be over."

Who gave the advice to Haaland?

Norwegian outlet NRK has managed to track down the farmer who passed on the advice to Haaland, revealing it to be former footballer Gabriel Hoyland.

The former striker is regarded as Norwegian side Byrne's greatest ever players and still has the club's record in appearances, having made 595 matches.

The 67-year-old has since turned to farming while he also helps develop young players, and he has confirmed that he was the man behind the wise words.

"My son contacted Erling and got confirmation that it was me he was talking about," he said.

"I did not feel completely recognisable, but when Erling says that, I believe him. If he remembers it, it must have been useful."

